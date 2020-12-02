First coronavirus vaccinations in Missouri could begin next week

The first coronavirus vaccinations in Missouri are expected to start next week, with the vaccine becoming available to the general population by mid-April or early May, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.
Dr. Randall Williams detailed the procedures that will be used to administer the first doses of the vaccine, and the logistical challenge of distributing millions of doses that will follow.
Pfizer has sent or is sending 54,000 doses to Missouri, enough to vaccinate 27,000 people with the double dose required, he said. The vaccine is being allocated to states based on population.
The company's request for emergency authorization for the vaccine is expected to be approved Dec. 10 at a meeting of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee. On Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country to approve use of the vaccine.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news briefing Tuesday that Illinois, which has roughly double the population of Missouri, was expecting 109,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Williams said he has been told to expect a second vaccine, from Moderna, on Dec. 21 if it's approved. Moderna is sending more in the first batch than Pfizer, Williams said, although he declined to specify the exact amount.
That means tens of thousands of doses of two vaccines will soon be flowing to the state every week, with more possible in the coming months as production increases and other vaccine candidates are approved.
Those first doses will also be the first solid evidence of an eventual end to the global pandemic that has cost nearly 1.5 million lives, infected more than 63 million people worldwide and devastated economies. It also represents the first sign of relief to exhausted health care workers on the cusp of a second wave of cases that could result in overwhelmed hospitals.
Williams said state officials found out last week how much of the vaccine they would receive from Pfizer. Officials sought distribution sites that would be able to store the vaccine at 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit and be able to administer it to thousands of people in a short time. Ten sites have been chosen around the state, although Williams would not identify them for security reasons. Those 10 sites said they could vaccinate about 35,000 health care workers and long-term care facility staff, he said, and officials are now expanding the number of distribution sites.
Williams said that state officials at all levels have been working on the distribution plan since July, “knowing that whatever plan we came up with we would have to adapt."
"We've always known that we had to have the capacity to turn on a dime," he added.
Williams said health care workers and workers at long-term care facilities would receive the vaccine first, followed by residents of long-term care facilities. The state’s plan to distribute the vaccine says the intent in vaccinating those groups first is to reduce the stress on the health care system and the rate of death and disease. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for an estimated 40% of all U.S. deaths due to the virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Williams said vaccination of those groups should be complete by the end of January.
By February, roughly 3 million “critical infrastructure" workers will likely be able to get the vaccine, Williams said. That group includes workers at food manufacturing plants, teachers and first responders.
By that point, regional vaccination support and implementation teams will be in place to help in distribution, Williams said.
Support Local Journalism
Within each phase of vaccine distribution, priority may need to be given to those over 65 or who have health conditions that may put them at greater risk, he said.
The state is expected to reach phase three, when the vaccine is available to the general public, by mid-April or early May, Williams said. Residents should expect to see a "robust campaign" of mass vaccination events, including drive-thru vaccinations similar to the drive-thru testing that has occurred.
He said 70% to 80% of residents would have to have already been infected or vaccinated to achieve so-called herd immunity, which drastically reduces the chance of infection for even those who have not been vaccinated. But Williams recognizes that there will be challenges.
"We would love all 6.1 million Missourians to get vaccinated, but that’s not what our surveys are telling us,” Williams said. He said state officials, health officials and others will be reaching out to various groups with various messages. "We just think one size doesn’t fit all. We think different people respond to different messages.”
Part of that message comes through a state vaccine information website unveiled last month that is intended, in part, to debunk false information about the coronavirus and ease skeptics' concerns about the safety of vaccines.
Gov. Mike Parson has said he wouldn't mandate vaccination for those opposed to it, just as he has refused the entreaties of local officials and health care leaders to mandate mask wearing.
Despite the start of vaccinations, many of the recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of the virus won't change, including the need for mask wearing, social distancing and the increased use of hand sanitizer and hand washing for the next six to eight months, Williams said.
He said that even with a vaccine that's 95% effective, you don't want to risk being in the 5%.
“That’s not going to work out that well for you.”
PHOTOS: RESTAURATEURS, LAWMAKERS RALLY TO RESTRICT PAGE'S POWER OVER PANDEMIC RESPONSE
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page’s power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page’s power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page’s power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power
Restaurateurs rally behind state bill to curb Page's power
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.