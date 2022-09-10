Fish story: 65-pound blue catfish wins Alton tournament

ALTON — Hunter Jones and Chris Stout are going to have a good fish story to tell this week.

The 65-pounder they pulled out of the Mississippi River on Saturday was the biggest all day at the Alton Catfish Classic, and anchored a 3-fish haul weighing in at more than 147 pounds that won the tournament's overall prize against dozens of other anglers. That was good for a $18,500 payday.

"They're buying dinner tonight," said tournament director Alex Nagy.

Jones, 36, of East Prairie, Missouri, said he and Stout were fishing downriver of St. Louis around mid-morning when they hooked the big one with skipjack bait.

"We were fishing a good area," Stout said. "And we were just fortunate."

It didn't go without a fight. But Stout, 48, of Jackson, Tennessee, said he and Jones had a plan of attack forged by years of experience.

Rather than trying to reel in their quarry against the current, they chased the fish downriver with their SeaArk Pro Cat 200, tired it out, and pulled it straight up out of the water.

"We take a lot of the fun out of it," Stout said.

But not all of it.

"To have a 65-pound fish have you almost peeling your thumbprint off on the reel, that's exhilarating," Stout said.

The fish kept fighting during weigh-in, splashing and thrashing as the anglers submitted them for examination before a court of more than 100 people in Alton's Liberty Bank amphitheater, just off the river.

Stout and Jones took the lead, and then watched a parade of competitors come through with less.

Then it was time to collect the trophies and plaques and head home. Stout runs a catfishing guide service in Tennessee; Jones runs a power washing business back home in Missouri's Bootheel. The tournaments are a hobby at this point.

"You wish you could do it for a living," Jones said.

Saturday marked the third running of the Alton tournament, which aims to promote the river town and area fishing.

The St. Louis region has been home to some of the biggest catfish in the world.

The Missouri state record blue catfish, caught in 2010 by Greg Bernal of Florissant, weighed in at 130 pounds, beating a previous record set in 1991 by 27 pounds. Officials said that beat a world record held since May 2005 by Tim Pruitt of Alton, who caught a 124-pounder on the Mississippi near his hometown.

The next year, a North Carolina man caught a 143-pounder on the Virginia-North Carolina border.