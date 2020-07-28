Fitch to Clancy: Yes, you can have parallel investigations of County Executive Page

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will not immediately investigate comments by County Executive Sam Page in a recorded phone call stating that the county’s police board does what he says, Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said in a letter on Tuesday.

In the recording, Page is heard telling police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, “This police board will do what I tell them to do, as long as you tell me it’s the right thing to do. There are some things we’ve got to fix. But we’ve got to make sure we fix them at the right time.”

Doyle was passed over for St. Louis County police chief this spring and filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the county last week alleging racial discrimination. The St. Louis County counselor has accused Doyle’s lawyer Jerome Dobson of trying to extort $3.5 million from the county to settle the case before the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for county executive.

Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, on Sunday wrote a letter to the County Council requesting that they investigate Page’s comments as possible violations of the county charter that gives the police board independence.