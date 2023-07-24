ST. LOUIS — Temperatures are slated to break 100 degrees in some parts of the region later this week, with the weekend forecasted to be some of the hottest days so far this summer.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is expected to be in the high 90s, with the potential to reach over 100 degrees; National Weather Service Forecaster Jared Maples said St. Louis has had a relatively mild summer this year.

"This will be the longest duration of heat we've experienced this summer," Maples said.

He said the heat wave should last four to five days. He said this is a short-duration heat wave, especially compared to the pressure systems causing the dangerous rise in temperatures across the country, including New Mexico and Arizona.

Some of the hottest days this summer occurred a month ago, where temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, with the highest temperature being 97 degrees. Maples said wearing loose-fitting and lighter-colored clothing, as well as staying hydrated, will keep residents from developing heat-related illnesses.

Maples recommended residents be mindful of working outside in the peak hours of the day, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together a virtual map of cooling centers around the region. Residents can click through locations pinpointed on the map, and call to check if there are spaces, such as public libraries, available for them to occupy.