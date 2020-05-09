Five dead in two-car crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — Five people are dead after a crash at 5:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road near West Florissant Avenue, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol’s major crash investigation team is on the scene investigating and reconstructing the fatal crash, said Corporal Dallas Thompson.

Preliminary information reveals one vehicle may have been attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a second vehicle, Thompson said.

The names and ages of those killed are not yet available.

