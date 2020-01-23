Five Highway 40 (I-64) ramps to close permanently on Feb. 3 for new soccer stadium
Five Highway 40 (I-64) ramps to close permanently on Feb. 3 for new soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS — Five major ramps on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) will close permanently early next month to make way for construction of a Major League Soccer stadium, the city and stadium developers announced Thursday.

The Pine, Market/Chestnut and Ewing ramps will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Land between 20th and 22nd streets, immediately north of I-64, has been designated as the city’s new soccer stadium district, including a stadium, team headquarters and practice fields.

The five ramps being closed are: 

  • I-64 westbound:
    • On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street
    • Exit 39 at Market Street
  • I-64 eastbound:
    • On-ramp from South Ewing Avenue
    • On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street
    • Exit 38B at North 20th Street and Chestnut Street

To prepare for the ramp closures, the city has identified detour routes, which can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov/project-connect/mls/.

A map of planned roadway changes

This image shows planned changes to the street grid and ramps onto and off of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in Downtown West around the site of a planned Major League Soccer stadium (image via city of St. Louis, MoDOT).

Much of the roadwork was already planned, partly to improve Jefferson Avenue and add ramps from westbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) to 22nd Street and Jefferson in anticipation of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus north of downtown. The timeline has been sped up to accommodate the stadium, which the team hopes to have open by March 2022.

