Five killed, including infant and toddler, in two-car crash in Jennings

Five people killed in a two-car crash Saturday night in Jennings have been identified and include an infant and 1-year old from Mexico, Mo., according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

All five fatalities were in one car and include Kristy Monroe, 22, of Mexico; the two young children from Mexico; and Travon Nelson, 22, and a juvenile, 16, both from Florissant.

Nelson was the driver, the report showed.

The driver of the second car, Larry Boyd, 54, of St. Louis, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

According to the report, Nelson was driving on Lucas and Hunt Road just north of West Florissant Avenue when he traveled off the right side of the road.

He overcorrected into the path of Boyd's car. Boyd's car struck the rear of Nelson' car, causing it to overturn.

All the occupants were wearing safety restraints, except for the 16-year-old, whose use could not be determined, the report shows.

