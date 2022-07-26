Flash floods cause road closures, bus and MetroLink delays in St. Louis area

Record rainfall flooded Interstate 70, closing the roadway and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson, ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Earlier, buses were also used to take passengers between some other stations.
Highways
There also were widespread closures on highways but many were reopened by noon. To view current closures visit the Missouri Department of Transportation closure map at traveler.modot.org. The Illinois Department of Transportation posts closures and traffic cameras here.
In St. Charles County, Interstate 70 reopened by 10 a.m. in St. Peters after closure in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
MoDOT also reported that a stretch of eastbound I-70 in north St. Louis reopened late Tuesday morning.
Still closed at noon, MoDOT said, was a segment of eastbound and westbound outer road lanes along Interstate 270 west of Interstate 170 in north St. Louis County.
Among other areas shut down but later reopened were ramps onto I-70 from Highway 141 near Earth City and northbound I-170 lanes around the St. Charles Rock Road exit in North County.
Lambert Airport
A Southwest Airlines spokesman, Chris Perry, said the airline initially decided overnight to cancel 12 flights here due to the weather.
He said the airline made another adjustment around 6 a.m., canceling 59 more flights "as we received the information that customers and employees were impeded as they traveled to the airport."
By the afternoon, he said, Southwest's operations at Lambert had stabilized and no further schedule adjustments were anticipated due to the rain.
Gateway Arch, trams
Officials at the Gateway Arch National Park decided to not open the facility after some minor flooding in the west entrance and the tram loading area.
“There is nothing that will cause any major longterm problem,” said Jeremy Sweat, the park’s superintendent. “There is no concern about the structure. It’s all just moisture.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
