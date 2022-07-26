Flash floods cause St. Louis area interstate closures, delays in public transportation

Record rainfall flooded Interstate 70, closing the roadway and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson, ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
Workers try to clear drains to get water off of I-70 after record rainfall flooded the interstate, closing it and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson, ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
The flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
The flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Debris floats by the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Adult dogs survived the flooding, the organization said, but puppies did not. A roof collapsed at the St. Louis Zoo, but no animals were injured.
1 of 9
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Workers try to clear drains to get water off of I-70 after record rainfall flooded the interstate, closing it and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson, ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com