Flash floods cause St. Louis area interstate closures, delays in public transportation

ST. LOUIS — Regional flash flooding caused by record rainfall Tuesday closed stretches of interstate and cancelled public transportation routes across the St. Louis area.

Metro Transit at 11:40 a.m. said its bus, train and Call-A-Ride passengers were continuing to experience delays of an hour or more because of flash flooding.

That included several feet of water covering the tracks at the Forest Park DeBaliviere MetroLink station.

Passengers were being shuttled by bus between the Lambert Airport Terminal 1 and Central West End MetroLink stations and between the Brentwood-I-64 and Shrewsbury-Lansdowne-I-44 stations.

Earlier, buses were also used to take passengers between some other stations.

There have been widespread closures on the major highways. To view current closures visit the Missouri Department of Transportation closure map at traveler.modot.org. The Illinois Department of Transportation posts closures and traffic cameras here.

Here are major interstates with closures as of 9:50 a.m. on the major highways, according to traffic alerts and cameras:

Interstate 70:

In St. Charles County, Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, possibly due to Spencer Creek, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding has also shut down a stretch of I-70 eastbound for a stretch in north St. Louis because of water on the roadways.

The ramps onto I-70 from Highway 141 near Earth City are also closed due to flooding.

Interstate 170:

I-170 northbound lanes were closed for flooding around the St. Charles Rock Road exit in north St. Louis County.

Interstate 270:

Two lanes of I-270 westbound were listed as closed due to flooding just west Interstate 170.

Highway 61 near Flint Hill also was closed due to high water.

Gateway Arch, trams:

Officials at the Gateway Arch National Park decided to not open the facility after some minor flooding in the west entrance and the tram loading area.

"There is nothing that will cause any major longterm problem," said Jeremy Sweat, the park's superintendent. "There is no concern about the structure. It's all just moisture."