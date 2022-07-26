Flash floods cause St. Louis area interstate closures, major delays in public transportation

ST. LOUIS — Regional flash flooding caused by record rainfall Tuesday has closed stretches of interstate and cancelled public transportation routes across the St. Louis area.

At 6:15 a.m., Metro announced that its bus, train and Call-A-Ride passengers could see delays of two hours of more because of flash flooding, including several feet of water covering the tracks at the Forest Park DeBaliviere train station.

Passengers were being shuttled by bus between the following stations: Lambert Airport and Central West End, Maplewood and Central West End, and Grand and Civic Center.

There have been widespread cllosures on the major highways. To view current closures visit the Missouri Department of Transportation closure map at traveler.modot.org. The Illinois Department of Transportation posts closures and traffic cameras here.

Here are major interstates with closures as of 9:50 a.m. on the major highways, according to traffic alerts and cameras:

Interstate 70:

In St. Charles County, Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, possibly due to Spencer Creek, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding has also shut down a stretch of I-70 eastbound for a stretch in north St. Louis because of water on the roadways.

The ramps onto Interstate 70 from MO-141 near Earth City are also closed due to flooding.

Interstate 170:

I-170 northbound lanes were closed for flooding around the St. Charles Rock Road exit in north St. Louis County.

Interstate 270:

Two lanes of I-270 westbound were listed as closed due to flooding just west Interstate 170.

Highway 61 near Flint Hill also was closed due to high water.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.