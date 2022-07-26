Flash floods cause St. Louis area interstate closures, major delays in public transportation

Workers try to clear drains to get water off of I-70 after record rainfall flooded the interstate, closing it and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson, ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
The flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
The flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Debris floats by the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Regional flash flooding caused by record rainfall Tuesday has closed stretches of interstate and cancelled public transportation routes across the St. Louis area.
At 6:15 a.m., Metro announced that its bus, train and Call-A-Ride passengers could see delays of two hours of more because of flash flooding, including several feet of water covering the tracks at the Forest Park DeBaliviere train station.
Passengers were being shuttled by bus between the following stations: Lambert Airport and Central West End, Maplewood and Central West End, and Grand and Civic Center.
Temperatures around St. Louis were set to soar above 100 degrees Tuesday, and similar conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
