 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Flash floods cause St. Louis area interstate closures, major delays in public transportation

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Regional flash flooding caused by record rainfall Tuesday has closed stretches of interstate and cancelled public transportation routes across the St. Louis area. 

At 6:15 a.m., Metro announced that its bus, train and Call-A-Ride passengers could see delays of two hours of more because of flash flooding, including several feet of water covering the tracks at the Forest Park DeBaliviere train station.

Passengers were being shuttled by bus between the following stations: Lambert Airport and Central West End, Maplewood and Central West End, and Grand and Civic Center.

Metrolink station flooding

Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

There have been widespread cllosures on the major highways. To view current closures visit the Missouri Department of Transportation closure map at traveler.modot.org. The Illinois Department of Transportation posts closures and traffic cameras here.

People are also reading…

Here are major interstates with closures as of 9:50 a.m. on the major highways, according to traffic alerts and cameras:

Interstate 70:

In St. Charles County, Interstate 70 was closed in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, possibly due to Spencer Creek, the National Weather Service said. 

Flooding has also shut down a stretch of I-70 eastbound for a stretch in north St. Louis because of water on the roadways. 

The ramps onto Interstate 70 from MO-141 near Earth City are also closed due to flooding. 

Interstate 170:

I-170 northbound lanes were closed for flooding around the St. Charles Rock Road exit in north St. Louis County.

Interstate 270: 

Two lanes of I-270 westbound were listed as closed due to flooding just west Interstate 170.

Highway 61 near Flint Hill also was closed due to high water.

Metrolink station flooding

Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrives in St. Louis after retracing Buffalo Soldiers’ 1,900-mile trek made in 1897

Man arrives in St. Louis after retracing Buffalo Soldiers’ 1,900-mile trek made in 1897

On Saturday at 3:14 p.m., Erick Cedeño arrived on his bicycle in St. Louis to a crowd of about 50 people at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell Blvd., after riding 1,900 miles. His journey paid tribute to the same bicycle route taken 125 years ago by a group of Black U.S. Army soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infrantry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News