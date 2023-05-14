ST. LOUIS — Flash floods caused by early evening thunderstorms stranded motorists across St. Louis on Sunday.

Authorities received at least a dozen reports of motorists stuck on roads and interstates as of 7:30 p.m., including one incident in the 7700 block of Olde English Road near the River Des Peres in south St. Louis where the St. Louis Fire Department said its Marine Rescue Task Force was responding.

There were reports of vehicles stranded on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near the Tamm Avenue overpass in the city.

The National Weather Service cautioned that the storms could be strong enough to cause hail.