Fleisher: From 9/11 to a global pandemic, my generation grew up on terror and uncertainty

Wake Up to Politics author and St. Louis native Gabe Fleisher joins the Post-Dispatch for a conversation about 9/11's legacy for younger Americans ahead of his column on the same subject. The column will publish online Friday, Sept. 10, and in print the next day.

There was a meme that went around social media last year — maybe you saw it in your Facebook feed. “Born into the world during 9/11,” it went. “Now graduating into a pandemic.”

The graphic was intended as a salute to those of us who graduated high school last year, in the class of 2020. But, as I suppose kids often do with the memes their parents share on Facebook, I distinctly remember laughing at it with my friends. The image, and others like it, applauded us as though we were uniquely worthy of praise and extraordinarily resilient. Never mind that we felt pretty ordinary: Those were just the events that had happened to fall during our lifespans, we shrugged. All we had done was live through them.

Some of the posts were even accompanied by graphics of the Twin Towers. But how, we asked, could we be applauded as resilient for surviving an event we don’t remember or that some of us (myself included) were not even alive for?

But with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 (and, thus, my own 20th birthday) approaching, and a year of Covid college behind me, I’ve begun to wonder if the Facebook posts we scoffed at may have had some merit.