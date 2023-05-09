ST. LOUIS — The main elevator at MetroLink's Forest Park-DeBaliviere station finally is operating again, almost 10 months after it was damaged in record flash flooding last July.

Metro Transit officials have blamed supply chain problems for delays in repairing the elevator, on the east side of the station platform, and other equipment and infrastructure.

The elevator passed inspection on Friday and began running again over the weekend, officials said. An elevator on the west side of the platform is still out of service.

Continued delays in repairing damage to MetroLink signal houses has kept the light rail line from operating more frequently at some locations during busy periods.

Metro on Tuesday said it anticipates the majority of the flood-related repairs will be completed by the fall.