ST. LOUIS — Major floods in the St. Louis region are increasing in frequency and severity, turning high waters on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, rare a century ago, into events that now strike every few years.

St. Louis' stretch of the Mississippi, for example, cumulatively spent more than a year of the 2010s — 373 days — at or above flood stage, well more than triple what it once was.

The trends are fueled by multiple factors, from the reliance on levees that constrict rivers and push water higher to a climate growing explosively wetter as it warms. The changing rivers present widespread challenges, especially because evaluating risk and flood protection measures generally rely on historic climate trends and flooding predictions — an approach becoming less and less trustworthy.

"We can't use the past to look forward," said Jon Remo, a professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale focused on flooding and river issues.

Thirty years after the Great Flood of 1993 — when the Mississippi and Missouri swelled to record-shattering heights in the region, unmooring boats, engulfing farmland and structures, and forcing towns to relocate to higher ground — some experts are still trying to raise the alarm, warning that crucial lessons have gone unlearned.

“These are predictable problems,” said Bob Criss, a professor at Washington University who has long studied local flood issues. “I see no end in sight.”

His research has shown that official flood level predictions at sites along the Mississippi have less than a 1% chance of being right.

"The flooding history they've told us to expect is not correct," said Criss. "The water levels are just much higher."

And more high water could be on the way this spring, with the latest National Weather Service outlook projecting minor to moderate flooding along regional stretches of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

'A heck of a lot more floods'

Regional flood data stretch back to the Civil War and even earlier in certain places. At the site of the Eads Bridge in downtown St. Louis, for instance, some water-level readings exist from floods in 1785 and 1844, while a continuous record goes back to 1861.

Key gauges in the region on the Mississippi, Missouri and Meramec rivers over the past century show long-term increases in annual peak river heights — meaning that flood waters are now routinely reaching higher than they once did, in St. Louis, Hermann, Eureka and beyond.

The 1940s marked the first time in recorded history that St. Louis saw the Mississippi spend more than 100 days of a decade at flood stage, but that has since become the norm — while the total shot far higher in the 1990s and 2010s.

That prolonged exposure to high water comes with a list of impacts and risks. It can prevent farmers from planting or accessing their fields, disrupt barge and shipping activity, and puts strain on levees, many of which were designed to withstand floods that only last a couple weeks at a time, elevating their risk of failure, experts say.

"At some point, something's got to give," said Remo, the Southern Illinois professor. If, or when, the region sees another flood of 1993's magnitude, he expects some levees to fail — or "'not to perform as designed,' as the engineers say" — particularly given the deferred maintenance on certain ones.

The era of more common extremes put regional river towns like Kimmswick in a precarious position, on the front lines of increasingly volatile waterways.

Thanks to feverish flood fights, the historic Jefferson County town with a population of just over 100 people has managed to stay relatively dry, but has still paid a steep price. Floodwaters nearly topped its levees in 2013, the winter of 2015-2016, and again in 2019.

“We’ve had a heck of a lot more floods," said Mayor Phil Stang.

Financial harm to the town has come in different forms, including the flood-related cancellation of its Strawberry Festival, which can draw tens of thousands of people, and — along with the separate Apple Butter Festival — is vital to sustaining Kimmswick’s businesses and tax revenue. In 2019, for example, high water closed some of the only roadways to the town, choking off access and forcing officials to call off the Strawberry Festival.

And even though the town narrowly dodged severe flood damage that year, it faced an additional economic headache: The federal government wouldn't reimburse the roughly $150,000 Kimmswick spent staving off the river — which Stang described at the time as “punishment for not drowning.”

Compounding the problem

Climate change is one factor setting the table for these wilder extremes, as the warmer atmosphere holds onto and unleashes more moisture, leading to a rise of more intense downpours, like what the St. Louis area experienced last July, when a storm dumped more than 9 inches of rain and smashed the local single-day record for rainfall.

That rain is hitting landscapes blanketed by pavement and impervious surfaces designed to whisk rainfall to waterways as quickly as possible — easily overwhelming smaller creeks and streams in urban settings, and amping up the risk of deadly flash floods in neighborhoods miles from the big rivers.

Water comes rushing from farms, too, as features like drainage tiles funnel excess water away from cropland.

"We do all kinds of things that rush water to the creeks," said Criss. "It doesn't allow the water to spread out and slow down, so we've got these big floods."

That can be especially dangerous when it comes to flash flooding in small watersheds and creeks within cities, as happened across the region after the deluge last July.

On big rivers, constriction by levees is another contributor blamed for worsening floods. Although the structures can protect specific areas from floodwaters, they also stir controversy about how they can make flooding worse, by preventing rivers from spilling across natural floodplains and pushing water higher in neighboring areas.

Warnings about the structures are anything but new. For instance, an engineer named Charles Ellet sounded the alarm as far back as 1852, when he identified "the extension of levees" along the Mississippi as a top factor threatening to progressively worsen flood risks over time.

He wrote that “water that was formerly allowed to spread over many thousand square miles of low lands, is becoming more and more confined to the immediate channel of the river, and is, therefore, compelled to rise higher and flow faster.”

Today, the modern river has been channelized and constricted so dramatically that the Middle Mississippi — the stretch between its confluences with the Missouri and Ohio rivers — is now half as wide as it was naturally.

The reduced riverways often leave water with only one place to go: higher. Major rivers respond to flooding more slowly than creeks and tributaries, but still flood faster than they used to.

"In other words, most Midwestern streams of any size have become more chaotic and less predictable," said Criss.

Some piecemeal changes, including levee setbacks and a growing emphasis on "green infrastructure" like wetlands, have been pursued in certain places along major rivers, but not in ways that are systematic, experts say.

"We're kind of locked into the status quo," said Remo. "We've made some improvement, but we still want to have 500-year levees for everybody."

In Kimmswick, Stang says towns up and down the river are stuck fighting the floods and finding money to pay for those very efforts. It's a common topic of conversation among mayors in the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, he said.

A more volatile climate and river doesn't only mean flooding, but a seesaw of conditions. Though still bearing economic scars from recent flood fights, last year Kimmswick faced extreme drought that gripped the region and disrupted boat traffic up and down the Mississippi.

The low water meant far fewer river boat cruises stopped in Kimmswick last year for town sights, among them its famous Levee-High Apple Pie.

“We’d have been better off with camel drives going by than boats, last year,” said Stang.

But he and others around town said it was better than the alternative — and increasingly familiar — threat of severe flooding.

“If you had to make a choice,” he said, “I would prefer a drought any day.”