Florida man tries to carjack three cars before Creve Coeur police tackle him, charges say

CREVE COEUR — A man from Pensacola, Florida, tried Saturday night to carjack three different people in Creve Coeur before police caught him.

Jamaal Rich, 41, was charged Sunday with three counts of attempted vehicle hijacking and one count of resisting arrest.

Police and charges said Rich punched a man in the face about 8:45 p.m. in or near the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings at 12653 Olive Boulevard, demanded "everything" from the man and tried to take the man's Chevrolet Malibu, keys and cellphone. The victim fled with his keys and was able to call police but saw Rich rifling through the car.

Moments later, two Creve Coeur officers responded to the nearby Shoppes at Questover plaza where the officers saw Rich try to carjack two other cars, charges said. Rich tried but failed to take a woman's Lexus CT200h before trying to force a woman to get out of her Hyundai Elantra by grabbing a door handle several times.

The responding officer said in charges that he tried to arrest Rich but that Rich briefly escaped him, "at which time I had to take him down to the pavement to effectuate safely taking him into custody," Officer Bradley MacKeen wrote in a probable cause statement.

The officers found Rich with some of the first carjacking victim's belongings, charges said.