FLORISSANT — The biggest city in St. Louis County has ended its contract with its waste hauler.
In a letter issued Monday, Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery cited “woefully inadequate trash service” and numerous complaints by residents for the city’s decision to cut its ties to Meridian Waste Inc.
Lowery said he expects Meridian to continue to provide trash service until July 1. Meanwhile, he’s instructed Florissant residents not to pay invoices from the company for “services to be performed in July, August and September.” Any payments already made by residents for that period must be refunded by the company, the city says.
Other local governments that have ended contracts recently with Meridian include Crestwood and Wildwood.
Florida private equity firm Warren Equity Partners acquired the Greensboro, Ga.-based company in April 2018. Lowery said Florissant has “definitely seen a dip in service,” since that time.
Lowery, the city’s former police chief who was elected mayor in April, said a contract with a replacement waste hauler was still being finalized. He expected to announce the new hauler on Tuesday.
Meridian could not be reached for comment.