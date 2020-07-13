Florissant man celebrates 95th birthday and a life of service with family and friends

FLORISSANT — Monday marked a day of celebration in Florissant for "Papa Charlie."
Charles W. Hoffman, also known by his patriarchal nickname, celebrated his 95th birthday with cake and a parade of family members in front of his house.
It was a fitting celebration for a man who says family always remained the most important thing in his life.
Hoffman was born in 1925 in St. Louis. He said he had a tough childhood growing up during the Depression.
"Everyone was poor," Hoffman said. "You didn't know you were different than anyone else."
After graduating from high school, he enlisted during World War II. He was sent to St. Petersburg, Florida, to a maritime base where he was recruited to join the Merchant Marines.
Hoffman served about 27 months and took part in seven trips to deliver cargo to soldiers in other countries.
“Some of my memories aren’t very nice,” Hoffman said. “I watched a ship go down right next to me. Twenty-two gunners and 44 merchant marines all drowned.”
Soon after that, Hoffman’s required sea time was up, and he decided to return to St. Louis. He met a woman and dated her for three years until she broke up with him. Hoffman calls that “the best thing to ever happen to me,” because shortly afterward, he met Juanita Stirnaman. They were married for 60 years until her death in 2012.
After the war, Hoffman worked at Joy Manufacturing for 25 years and then Ford Motor Co. for the same amount of time.
Hoffman has five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. One daughter, Terri Regnier, said her father was the “fun dad.” He coached her and her siblings’ sports teams and loved taking the kids and their friends to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton.
“He would bring his boat and we’d all pile in and water ski,” Regnier said. “He probably taught between 20 and 30 kids how to water ski. He could get four kids up at one time.”
Pattie Jelen, another daughter, has fond memories of chopping down Christmas trees with him, piling on him with her brothers and sisters, and learning to read by sitting in his lap while he read the newspaper.
Even now, he loves being around children. Regnier teaches at St. Mark's Mini School in Florissant, and Hoffman — or Papa Charlie, as the kids call him — visits three times a week. He said he fixes their toys, plays games with them, and helps out in the classroom.
Hoffman self-published a book in 2014 called “My Life as a U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II.” It recounts his experiences during the war, as well as some of his early life. He is working on a new book with the information he left out of his first one about the war, as well as stories from after his service.
