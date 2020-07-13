Florissant man celebrates 95th birthday and a life of service with family and friends

After the war, Hoffman worked at Joy Manufacturing for 25 years and then Ford Motor Co. for the same amount of time.

Hoffman has five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. One daughter, Terri Regnier, said her father was the “fun dad.” He coached her and her siblings’ sports teams and loved taking the kids and their friends to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton.

“He would bring his boat and we’d all pile in and water ski,” Regnier said. “He probably taught between 20 and 30 kids how to water ski. He could get four kids up at one time.”

Pattie Jelen, another daughter, has fond memories of chopping down Christmas trees with him, piling on him with her brothers and sisters, and learning to read by sitting in his lap while he read the newspaper.

Even now, he loves being around children. Regnier teaches at St. Mark's Mini School in Florissant, and Hoffman — or Papa Charlie, as the kids call him — visits three times a week. He said he fixes their toys, plays games with them, and helps out in the classroom.