FLORISSANT — After announcing earlier this week that it would sever ties with its current waste hauler, the city of Florissant has now identified its successor for trash service.
Florissant officials said Friday that Gateway Disposal would assume the same contract in place with Meridian Waste Inc. — “with no changes,” according to Cheryl Entwhistle, an administrative assistant for the city.
She said Gateway would officially begin in its new role on July 1, ensuring that there is no break in municipal garbage service.
The city said Monday that it would cut ties with Meridian, citing “woefully inadequate trash service” and numerous complaints by residents. Florissant joins Crestwood and Wildwood as local governments to recently end contracts with Meridian.
Gateway Disposal was organized as a limited liability company in Missouri in November 2018. Its registered agent is John M. Hessel, a lawyer who serves as city attorney for several local municipalities, including Florissant.