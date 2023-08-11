CLAYTON — A Florissant woman was placed on probation Thursday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the University City killing of a 43-year-old man.

Kayla N. Love, 30, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, admitting that on May 28, 2021, she shot and killed her cousin's boyfriend, Kerven Moline.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Thursday suspended Love's sentence and placed her on five years probation. St. Louis County prosecutors had recommended a sentence of four years in prison in the case.

Love was originally charged with voluntary manslaughter, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Love shot Moline in the leg at a home in the 7000 block of Vernon Avenue in University City after she saw him "lightly slap and push her cousin" before he threatened to do the same to Love, according to charging documents. Moline bled out from the gunshot wound and died.

Love's lawyer Scott Rosenblum said Friday that five years probation was an appropriate sentence in the case because there were viable claims for both self-defense and defense of another.

"I felt comfortable a trial would have resulted in a favorable result," Rosenblum said. "Additionally, Kayla was a hardworking mother who herself has been a victim of domestic abuse."

Love will be required to complete community service, gun safety courses and maintain employment or education as conditions of her probation.