Fog yielding to rain, thunderstorms across St. Louis

Foggy Thursday

Motorists drive through a blanket of fog on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A foggy morning was yielding to rain and springlike storms across St. Louis on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms were likely across the area with a high of about 63, the National Weather Service said. The chance for precipitation was 90 percent with winds from the southeast. 

The rain could continue into the evening, with a 30 percent chance for scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies and a low of 39.

By Friday, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high in the low 50s. Rain moves in again on Friday night and into early Saturday with a low around 38. 

It won't warm up much on Saturday, with a 90 percent chance for rain and a high of only 43 degrees. That would have been a dreary day for St. Patrick's Day parades, which  have been called off because of coronavirus concerns.

