Foggy start for St. Louis will give way to hail, strong winds into the evening

Heavy fog draped St. Louis early Thursday morning as the region braces for heavy thunderstorms later in the day.

The fog is running ahead of the rain. Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring are calling for two rounds of thunderstorms moving through the St. Louis area on Thursday.

The first began arriving in far western St. Louis County about 6 a.m. Thursday. Jared Maples, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it likely will feature heavy rain and, possibly, pea-sized hail.

"It does have some thunderstorms embedded with this first wave," he said. "Pockets of lightning and some heavy rain."

Steady rain should taper off in the early afternoon, and the region will get a break in the afternoon and temperatures in the 70s, Maples said.

Then around 3 or 4 p.m., the second round of bad weather moves in. Maples is calling it a "scattered severe weather threat."

Hail as big as an inch in diameter or larger is one possibility, he said. But also, the storms should bring strong winds and the strongest storms could pose a potential for tornadoes, he added.