Follow signs, plan your route to avoid travel hurdles to Metro East raceway

MADISON — Get your motors running, race fans, but plan your route to World Wide Technology Raceway carefully or you might be tapping your brakes the entire way.

The roads leading to the Madison race complex, just east of St. Louis, are expected to be congested, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. And at least one road in the track’s vicinity will be restricted to those with parking passes or race credentials.

The busiest routes are expected to be Interstate 55/70, Illinois Route 203 and Collinsville Road, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and raceway officials said.

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, southbound Route 203 will be restricted to those with parking passes or race credentials. IDOT workers and state troopers will staff checkpoints in that area to keep traffic flowing, said Joseph Monroe, IDOT’s District 8 operations engineer.

Signage is being increased ahead of the Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series events to ensure drivers are in the correct lane for their parking destination, Monroe said.

“If everybody stays in their lane, access will be much more direct and faster for folks,” he added. “It’s the same for leaving: They may not go back the same way they came, but all roads will lead to an interstate.”

For those driving and parking at lots around the complex, parking passes must be purchased in advance and online at wwtraceway.com, raceway officials said.

Attendees who’d prefer to avoid the driving hassles may choose a public transportation option on Saturday and Sunday. Four free shuttle bus lines will be provided to and from the raceway from destinations in St. Clair and Madison counties.

The St. Clair County Transit District will operate shuttles from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to and from two locations. Those are Marcus St. Clair Value Cinema parking lot, 50 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights; and Emerson Park MetroLink Station, 929 North 15th Street, East St. Louis.

The Madison County Transit shuttles will operate at the same times. The green line will operate to and from MCT Eastgate Park & Ride, 527 Lewis & Clark Boulevard, East Alton; and Granite City Crossroads Plaza, 3995 Nameoki Road, Granite City. The yellow line will operate to and from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Lots P7 and P9, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville; and MCT Gateway Convention Center Park & Ride, 60 Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

A drop-off and pickup point for those taking Lyft, Uber or a taxi is designated just north of the raceway at the Gateway Golf Course.

Above all, IDOT and the state police urge drivers to be prepared for delays and to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs. And, if you aren’t attending the race-related events but will be out and about? IDOT officials suggest you chart a course that avoids roads near the raceway.