Forecasts predict warmer than average temps, lower chance of floods in St. Louis this spring

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was finally beginning to bloom Sunday, marking the first official day of spring.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” said Daria McKelvey, supervisor of the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at the Missouri Botanical Garden, who watched early spring flowers along with some dogwood and magnolia trees start to bud and open at the garden within the last two weeks. “I’m hoping there’s no more snow in store so we can see a lot more blooming soon.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting that this spring, the St. Louis region is more likely to see above normal temperatures and lower odds of severe flooding than usual.

St. Louis has a 40% to 50% chance of being warmer than average through June, according to a seasonal outlook from the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center.

Average daily highs over the last 30 years in St. Louis are 57 degrees in March, 68 degrees in April and 77 degrees in June.

The prediction comes after St. Louis saw an unusually snowy February, with 8.4 inches of snow last month, compared with the 30-year average of 4.3 inches, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service.

“This winter started pretty light with an unusually warm December,” Beitscher said, noting that on Christmas Eve, for example, St. Louis tied the record high of 73 degrees set in 1889. “But the snow eventually really ramped up in early February.”

Into spring, the weather service’s seasonal outlook predicts there will be an average amount of rain.

“We typically see precipitation about once a week here in spring,” Beitscher said.

For flood predictions, the weather service uses factors like precipitation totals, drought, soil saturation, and stream flow to predict floods.

Drought in the Missouri River basin and across much of the American West has meant the probability of flooding of the Missouri River in the region remains 15% to 21% below historical norms, according to a flood outlook report from the St. Louis office of the weather service.

For the Mississippi River, flood probabilities remain a bit below historical averages around the St. Louis area, according to the report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.