ST. LOUIS — Three former employees of Anheuser-Busch pleaded guilty in federal court Monday and admitted conspiring with a chiropractor to exaggerate their medical conditions to get more than $150,000 in disability payments, prosecutors said.
James Williams, 68, Gary Belcher, 64, and Gregory Vieth, 63, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud. As part of their plea, they admitted paying a chiropractor as much as $3,000 to help them qualify for disability, prosecutors said. That chiropractor, who wasn't named, required them to "undergo excessive medical treatments and diagnostic evaluations beyond what was medically necessary to pad their medical records," prosecutors said.
The three then fraudulently obtained Social Security disability insurance benefit payments, a long-term disability insurance payment of $100,000 and short-term disability benefits through other private insurance companies, prosecutors said.
They are scheduled to be sentenced March 5. Williams and Belcher live in St. Louis County and Vieth is from Columbia, Ill., prosecutors said.