Former Canfield Green apartment residents 'panicked' and 'angry' over eviction notices

Residents said they’ve been dealing with ongoing maintenance issues and allege that management is slow to respond to maintenance requests. Renters said they have seen mold, leaks, pests and sagging roofs.

“My rent is paid,” LaToya Gragg said, “and they said I owed a ridiculous amount, and it’s unlivable here ... my window is leaking, my floor is caving in.”

City officials and nonprofits, including the local chapters of the Urban League, Loaves and Fishes and the Salvation Army, have scouted out funding sources for rental assistance and aim to keep all of the Pleasant View Gardens residents in their apartments.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, said in an interview Wednesday that Griffin, the council member, contacted her office about the situation. Bush’s staff has tried to get rental assistance money released to the landlord and is encouraging tenants who have yet to apply for aid to do so, she said.

“Our office was able to work directly with them and with Mayor Ella Jones to make sure that we were doing everything that we could,” Bush said. “So hopefully all of those 80 families will be able to stay.”

It’s unclear if Aria Legacy Group can issue a mass eviction order demanding that people vacate apartments within three days while St. Louis County’s eviction moratorium is in place. It remains in effect through Oct. 3.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.