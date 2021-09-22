Former Canfield Green apartment residents 'panicked' and 'angry' over eviction notices

FERGUSON — Officials from the city and area nonprofits canvassed the Pleasant View Gardens apartments on Wednesday to offer assistance to residents reeling after they received eviction notices several days prior.
Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, Councilwoman Fran Griffin and workers with the Urban League fanned out across the 414-unit complex on Wednesday, knocking on apartment doors to talk with residents and find out who needed rental assistance. Some residents said they were current on their rent when they received the eviction notice, and still others had already signed up for aid.
“It’s just a little odd,” Jones said. “(The property manager) promised they’d do a lot of things and take care of the complex, but then you hear the outcry of these people.”
Pleasant View Gardens — formerly the Canfield Green complex — is the site where Michael Brown, 18, was shot dead by a police officer in 2014. The property was taken over earlier this year by an affiliate of the New Jersey-based Aria Legacy Group.
Calls and messages sent to managing partner Joe Novoseller and the Aria Legacy Group headquarters went unanswered. Leasing office staff declined to comment.
On Friday afternoon, dozens of residents of the complex opened their doors to find posted notices saying they were behind on rent, with some allegedly owing thousands. If they didn’t pay the amount stated by Monday, they’d have to vacate their apartments, it said.
“I pay early — I paid (rent) on Aug. 24,” resident Danielle Davis said. Upon seeing the notice, Davis said she “was slightly panicked but more angry because I document everything.”
By Monday morning, Davis said, other residents who had received the same eviction notice were lined up at the leasing office door, demanding to know what was going on.
“This is a scare tactic,” Davis said. “They scare you into paying money you don’t owe, or disappear.”
Resident Debra Blankenship said she has already applied for rental assistance.
“I cried and begged them to accept that free money,” Blankenship said. “They let me get further in the hole, thousands of dollars. I can barely put food on the table. It’s just crazy — they slapped us all in the face and said we had three days to get out. Are you kidding me? It’s terrible.”
Residents said they’ve been dealing with ongoing maintenance issues and allege that management is slow to respond to maintenance requests. Renters said they have seen mold, leaks, pests and sagging roofs.
“My rent is paid,” LaToya Gragg said, “and they said I owed a ridiculous amount, and it’s unlivable here ... my window is leaking, my floor is caving in.”
City officials and nonprofits, including the local chapters of the Urban League, Loaves and Fishes and the Salvation Army, have scouted out funding sources for rental assistance and aim to keep all of the Pleasant View Gardens residents in their apartments.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, said in an interview Wednesday that Griffin, the council member, contacted her office about the situation. Bush’s staff has tried to get rental assistance money released to the landlord and is encouraging tenants who have yet to apply for aid to do so, she said.
“Our office was able to work directly with them and with Mayor Ella Jones to make sure that we were doing everything that we could,” Bush said. “So hopefully all of those 80 families will be able to stay.”
It’s unclear if Aria Legacy Group can issue a mass eviction order demanding that people vacate apartments within three days while St. Louis County’s eviction moratorium is in place. It remains in effect through Oct. 3.