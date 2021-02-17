Former gas station could become wine cafe in Ladue

LADUE — City officials are considering a proposal to turn a former service station into a café and wine bar.
Ladue Automotive operated for many years in a residential area, at 301 South Warson Road. A restaurant would be allowed under the residential zoning, but a special permit would be required for an outdoor patio and serving liquor by the drink.
City Planner Andrea Sukanek said at the City Council meeting Tuesday that the property has a steep slope and a creek that would make it a challenge as a residential site.
“The proposed café/wine bar use could be beneficial to the community by providing a gathering place/social hub and cleaning up a vacant building and parcel,” she said.
Chris Eckrich, who is proposing re-use of the 1,400-square-foot building, said the current owners of the site are removing gas tanks and doing further environmental cleanup.
He described the proposed business as a “classy, elegant establishment” that would close by 9 or 10 p.m.
“We would like to do sit-down, grab-and-go food like coffee and pastry, and takeout. We hope the new business will be a social hub for the community, like a general store.”
He plans to clean up the lower half acre of the property, which is heavily wooded. He said the site would have about 50 parking spaces.
“We plan to use the two garage bays for indoor/outdoor seating, as well as add a kitchen, and the reception area would be used to get coffee and grab-and-go food,” Eckrich said. “There is a covered area in front facing east, and we want to put patio seating out there.”
Mayor Nancy Spewak called the plan “a great concept, as long as you can fit in with the neighborhood and people nearby feel comfortable.”