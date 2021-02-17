Former gas station could become wine cafe in Ladue

LADUE — City officials are considering a proposal to turn a former service station into a café and wine bar.

Ladue Automotive operated for many years in a residential area, at 301 South Warson Road. A restaurant would be allowed under the residential zoning, but a special permit would be required for an outdoor patio and serving liquor by the drink.

City Planner Andrea Sukanek said at the City Council meeting Tuesday that the property has a steep slope and a creek that would make it a challenge as a residential site.

“The proposed café/wine bar use could be beneficial to the community by providing a gathering place/social hub and cleaning up a vacant building and parcel,” she said.

Chris Eckrich, who is proposing re-use of the 1,400-square-foot building, said the current owners of the site are removing gas tanks and doing further environmental cleanup.

He described the proposed business as a “classy, elegant establishment” that would close by 9 or 10 p.m.

“We would like to do sit-down, grab-and-go food like coffee and pastry, and takeout. We hope the new business will be a social hub for the community, like a general store.”