Former Gov. Eric Greitens donates 150 faulty N95 masks to Missouri fire department

Former Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday donated 150 faulty N95 masks to a Missouri fire department, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.
An official with the Columbia Fire Department told the Star the masks failed the department's fit test and are now being used as if they are surgical masks.
The masks, part of an effort by the not-for-profit VirusRelief, were folded the same way as a failed batch of KN95 masks the fire department received from the State Emergency Management Agency weeks earlier, the Star reported.
Read the full story here.
Appreciate you guys on the frontline. Proud to stand with you! https://t.co/QkOjq2ntAE— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) April 27, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.