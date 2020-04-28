Former Gov. Eric Greitens donates 150 faulty N95 masks to Missouri fire department
Greitens meets with St. Louis clergy ahead of Stockley verdict

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses the media after meeting with black faith leaders, police and first responders at Washington Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church in St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

 Cristina M. Fletes

Former Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday donated 150 faulty N95 masks to a Missouri fire department, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday. 

An official with the Columbia Fire Department told the Star the masks failed the department's fit test and are now being used as if they are surgical masks. 

The masks, part of an effort by the not-for-profit VirusRelief, were folded the same way as a failed batch of KN95 masks the fire department received from the State Emergency Management Agency weeks earlier, the Star reported. 

Read the full story here.

