Four dead, several critically injured in crash on Delmar Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — Four people died and three juveniles were critically injured in a crash Friday night on Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue, police said. 

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the border of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods. 

Three women and a man, all traveling in the same vehicle, were pronounced dead. Two juveniles are critical and unstable, and a third is critical and stable, police said. 

No other details were available Saturday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

