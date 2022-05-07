Four dead, three children in critical condition after crash on Delmar Boulevard

Updated at 1 p.m. Saturday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — A crash on Delmar Boulevard left four people dead and three children critically injured Friday night.

Police said a stolen Jeep Cherokee was speeding east on Delmar trying to elude officers when it ran into the side of a Kia minivan headed north on Sarah Street.

Three passengers in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Three other passengers in the minivan, all children, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Jeep fled the scene, which was near the boundary of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

Both passengers in the Jeep were 17. One had a gun and had fired shots at another vehicle prior to the fatal crash, police said. He was treated for a possible broken wrist. The other was taken into custody and sent to juvenile courts.

The Jeep was stolen in Herculaneum in April, police said. Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the wreckage had been cleared save for a piece of a bumper and tiny shards of glass. But skid marks stretched from the middle of the intersection to the northeast corner, and tire marks were visible in the grass and mulch between the street and the sidewalk.

Valencia Betts said if the cars hadn't bounced off the concrete planters on the corner, they would have come through her beauty shop on Delmar. She didn't see the crash happen, but heard it loud and clear from inside her business.

"It was like an explosion," she said.

When she came outside to see what had happened, the van had caught fire and a girl inside was screaming.

Betts offered up a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

"But when they started pulling those bodies out, I had to go back inside," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

