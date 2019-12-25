Four people wounded in Christmas morning shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Two double shootings here sent four people to the hospital by midday on Christmas.

Around noon, two 18-year old men were shot in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue. One of the men was not conscious when responding police officers arrived; he was taken into a hospital in critical/unstable condition.

The other man sustained a gunshot wound to his right foot. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives was were called to the shooting scene in the O'Fallon neighborhood.

About 15 minutes earlier, two 17-year-old men were shot at a bus stop close to the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah Avenues, near Fox Park.

One man sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his right thigh. The second man was shot in the left foot. Both men taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

