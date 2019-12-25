You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four people wounded in Christmas morning shootings in St. Louis
0 comments

Four people wounded in Christmas morning shootings in St. Louis

Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS • Two double shootings here sent four people to the hospital by midday on Christmas. 

Around noon, two 18-year old men were shot in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue. One of the men was not conscious when responding police officers arrived; he was taken into a hospital in critical/unstable condition. 

The other man sustained a gunshot wound to his right foot. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives was were called to the shooting scene in the O'Fallon neighborhood.

About 15 minutes earlier, two 17-year-old men were shot at a bus stop close to the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah Avenues, near Fox Park. 

One man sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his right thigh. The second man was shot in the left foot. Both men taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

0 comments

2019 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Related:

2018 homicide map

2017 homicide map

2016 homicide map

2015 homicide map

2014 homicide map

Tags

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports