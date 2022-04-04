 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin County man killed in single-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 34-year-old man died when he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash Monday afternoon, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Dustin M. Horina was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Bald Hill Road in central Franklin County, a highway patrol report said.

Horina was driving westbound on Bald Hill Road, east of Highway C, when his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered off the right side of the road. Horina overcorrected to the left and then again to the right, which caused the vehicle to overturn, the highway patrol report said.

Horina, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, the highway patrol report said. Horina lived in the small Franklin County town of Leslie.

