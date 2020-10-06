 Skip to main content
Franklin County woman sentenced to 11 years for selling fatal dose of opiates
Franklin County woman sentenced to 11 years for selling fatal dose of opiates

Jacob C. Brewer

Jacob Clayton Brewer is shown in a 2007 prison booking photo.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Franklin County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for helping to sell a fentanyl-heroin mixture that killed another woman in 2017.

Shannon Renee Bradley, 26, admitted during her guilty plea in January that she and co-defendant Jacob Clayton Brewer sold three capsules containing heroin and fentanyl to the victim and her boyfriend at a gas station on Oct. 21, 2017.

The couple split one capsule and passed out. When the man woke up, his girlfriend was unresponsive, and died the next day at the hospital, Bradley's plea says.

Both were indicted in March 2018. Brewer, 32, of Beaufort in Franklin County, pleaded guilty in May of 2019 to charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and aiding in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in May of 2019. He has yet to be sentenced.

Bradley pleaded guilty to the same charges.

