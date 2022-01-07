Freezing drizzle expected throughout St. Louis region Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — A combination of rain and temperatures that will remain below freezing at least through the morning hours could make for a treacherous commute early Saturday for those who have to be on the roads.

Freezing drizzle is expected to develop early Saturday, which could turn the roads into a sheet of ice, the National Weather Service in St. Louis warned.

Locations likely to see light accumulations of ice included areas along and north of Interstate 70 in Missouri, and areas along and north of Interstate 64 in Illinois, the weather service said. Untreated roads, bridges and overpasses could also be slick.

A winter weather advisory was issued for just about the entire St. Louis region, extending into northeast Missouri and north-central Illinois. It will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Friday night's low was expected to be a blustery 17 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Saturday's high was forecast to be 39 degrees, but it wasn't expected to be hit until late in the day.