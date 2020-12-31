Freezing rain and snow expected overnight in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — City residents can expect to see freezing rain starting about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to an alert from the city. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Friday for much of the St. Louis area.

Less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation is predicted in the city and areas south and east of the city, but total ice accumulation could reach up to one-fifth of an inch, according to the alert.

In Lincoln County, residents could see up to an inch of snow and should stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, according to alerts from the county’s emergency management system.

Power outages and tree damage are also likely in Lincoln County, according the alerts.

