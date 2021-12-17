Friday night crash shuts down portion of westbound I-44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A vehicle crash closed westbound Interstate 44 near Elm Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Friday.

No details were available on the crash, but the Missouri Department of Transportation website was estimating it would take at least 90 minutes to clear.

The crash happened near mile marker 280, close to Webster Groves and Shrewsbury, and had traffic snarled for several miles.

The Blues played a home game at Enterprise Center that ended just before 10 p.m., which likely added to congestion on the interstate Friday night.

Drivers were advised to take an alternate route.