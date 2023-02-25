A Friday evening shooting in north St. Louis left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m., on the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue — just south of Natural Bridge Avenue, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The two people were found shot in a vehicle, police said Saturday.

Police identified the deceased man as 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion, who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. Survillion lived in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue.

A 17-year-old girl was also shot, and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5371, or 866-371-8477.

No additional information was immediately available Saturday morning.