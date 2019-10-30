The National Weather Service has a frightfully cold forecast for trick-or-treaters across the St. Louis metro area this Halloween.
There could be some snow flurries Thursday morning, but no accumulation.
By about 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday, when many kids start knocking on doors for candy, the temperatures could be in the low to mid-30s. With the wind factored in, it could feel like the upper 20s.
Those two factors -- the snow flurries and the cold -- won't set any records.
Five other times in St. Louis, there has been a trace of snow on Halloween in St. Louis, according to the National Weather Service. Most recently, it happened in 2017.
And the coldest it's been on Halloween here was 26 degrees, a record set in 1878.
The day after Halloween, however, could set a record for cold in St. Louis. The National Weather Service forecasts Friday's low at 27 degrees. The record low for that date, Nov. 1, was 26 degrees in 1954.
