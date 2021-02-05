Frigid temperatures and snow will likely kick off St. Louis' coldest week this year

Snow and frigid temperatures are expected to touch down in St. Louis on Super Bowl weekend, and the forecast only gets more harsh from there.
Regional temperatures will fall to about 15 degrees Saturday afternoon as snow moves in, said National Weather Service meteorologist Fred Glass. In all, the region can expect between one and three inches of snow Saturday.
“It could come down pretty fast and furious tomorrow between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.," Glass said. "My expectation is the roads become snow-covered pretty quickly, so travel will be dicey at times."
The arctic-like cold will be accompanied by “dangerous” wind chills, Glass said, and temperatures are unlikely to climb above 20 degrees between Tuesday and Friday of next week.
Inclement weather will delay MoDOT construction work planned for this weekend at Interstate 44 and Interstate 270. Work is slated to resume Feb. 11.
Resources
Tandy Recreation Center, at 4206 Kennerly Ave in The Ville neighborhood, will supply additional beds to those in need of shelter, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday.
Other shelters for the unhoused include St. Patrick Center, Biddle House and Cherokee Recreational Center. Shuttle buses at 13th and Chestnut streets in downtown St. Louis will serve as "warming buses," and they will drive passengers to shelters if they need it.
“That’s too cold for anyone to be outside,” Krewson said. “We have the availability of beds to take care of anybody that we can persuade to come in out of the cold.”
Krewson also noted Friday the difficulties in keeping people warm while also keeping them separated to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
It’s a struggle for many shelters in the region, including Salvation Army and Ferguson Warming Center in St. Louis County.
“We never want to turn people away, but we’ve had to reduce capacity by a lot,” said Tony Rice, executive director of the Ferguson Warming Center, which will continue to provide meals and overnight services next week.
Tips
Missouri American Water advises customers to pay extra close attention to their pipes when the weather gets this cold.
“I tell people, 'If you want to reach for a blanket, then so do your pipes,'” said Samantha Williams, external affairs manager for Missouri American Water. “If you keep your water running, just like a small thin pencil stream of water, it’s about the same price as watering your plants at home, so it’s not that costly.”
What is costly, Williams said, is fixing a water main break if your pipes freeze. Williams recommended keeping cabinet doors open, flushing the toilet before going to bed, paying attention to unattended areas where water may run, such as the basement and the attic, and remembering the location of the shutoff valve for your water main.
Anyone looking to stock up on last-minute groceries should not have a problem doing so, said Jamie Collins, a spokesperson for grocery store chain Dierbergs Markets, Inc.
“People are really taking advantage of our grocery delivery service,” Collins said, noting the uptick in grocery delivery began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. “We had a bit more customers in stores when it snowed last week and we handled that well, so I think we’ll be in great shape to accommodate the additional traffic.”
No precipitation is expected Sunday, but another round of snow may accompany Monday's frigid temperatures.