Frigid temperatures and snow will likely kick off St. Louis' coldest week this year

“That’s too cold for anyone to be outside,” Krewson said. “We have the availability of beds to take care of anybody that we can persuade to come in out of the cold.”

Krewson also noted Friday the difficulties in keeping people warm while also keeping them separated to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

It’s a struggle for many shelters in the region, including Salvation Army and Ferguson Warming Center in St. Louis County.

“We never want to turn people away, but we’ve had to reduce capacity by a lot,” said Tony Rice, executive director of the Ferguson Warming Center, which will continue to provide meals and overnight services next week.

Tips

Missouri American Water advises customers to pay extra close attention to their pipes when the weather gets this cold.

“I tell people, 'If you want to reach for a blanket, then so do your pipes,'” said Samantha Williams, external affairs manager for Missouri American Water. “If you keep your water running, just like a small thin pencil stream of water, it’s about the same price as watering your plants at home, so it’s not that costly.”