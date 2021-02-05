 Skip to main content
Frigid temperatures and snow will likely kick off St. Louis' coldest week this year
Winter storm brings icy conditions to St. Louis

Icicles hang from a street sign as a pedestrian walks along West Osage Street in Pacific, Missouri, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. A winter storm brought icy conditions to the St. Louis area as temperatures hovered around the freezing point for much of the afternoon. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Snow and frigid temperatures are expected to touch down in St. Louis on Super Bowl weekend, and the forecast only gets more harsh from there. 

Regional temperatures will fall to about 15 degrees Saturday afternoon as snow moves in, said National Weather Service meteorologist Fred Glass. In all, the region can expect between one and three inches of snow Saturday. 

“It could come down pretty fast and furious tomorrow between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.," Glass said. "My expectation is the roads become snow-covered pretty quickly, so travel will be dicey at times."

The arctic-like cold will be accompanied by “dangerous” wind chills, Glass said, and temperatures are unlikely to climb above 20 degrees between Tuesday and Friday of next week. 

Inclement weather will delay MoDOT construction work planned for this weekend at Interstate 44 and Interstate 270. Work is slated to resume Feb. 11.

Resources

Tandy Recreation Center, at 4206 Kennerly Ave in The Ville neighborhood, will supply additional beds to those in need of shelter, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday. 

Other shelters for the unhoused include St. Patrick Center, Biddle House and Cherokee Recreational Center. Shuttle buses at 13th and Chestnut streets in downtown St. Louis will serve as "warming buses," and they will drive passengers to shelters if they need it. 

“That’s too cold for anyone to be outside,” Krewson said. “We have the availability of beds to take care of anybody that we can persuade to come in out of the cold.”

Krewson also noted Friday the difficulties in keeping people warm while also keeping them separated to avoid spreading the coronavirus. 

It’s a struggle for many shelters in the region, including Salvation Army and Ferguson Warming Center in St. Louis County. 

“We never want to turn people away, but we’ve had to reduce capacity by a lot,” said Tony Rice, executive director of the Ferguson Warming Center, which will continue to provide meals and overnight services next week.

Tips

Missouri American Water advises customers to pay extra close attention to their pipes when the weather gets this cold. 

“I tell people, 'If you want to reach for a blanket, then so do your pipes,'” said Samantha Williams, external affairs manager for Missouri American Water. “If you keep your water running, just like a small thin pencil stream of water, it’s about the same price as watering your plants at home, so it’s not that costly.” 

What is costly, Williams said, is fixing a water main break if your pipes freeze. Williams recommended keeping cabinet doors open, flushing the toilet before going to bed, paying attention to unattended areas where water may run, such as the basement and the attic, and remembering the location of the shutoff valve for your water main.

Anyone looking to stock up on last-minute groceries should not have a problem doing so, said Jamie Collins, a spokesperson for grocery store chain Dierbergs Markets, Inc. 

“People are really taking advantage of our grocery delivery service,” Collins said, noting the uptick in grocery delivery began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. “We had a bit more customers in stores when it snowed last week and we handled that well, so I think we’ll be in great shape to accommodate the additional traffic.” 

No precipitation is expected Sunday, but another round of snow may accompany Monday's frigid temperatures.

If you need shelter

In St. Louis or St. Louis County:

  • Call St. Louis Housing Helpline: (314) 802-5444.
  • Call United Way: 211.
  • Warming buses, courtesy of Metro, and shuttle buses for transportation are available at 13th & Chestnut streets downtown.
  • Extra beds available at Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave in The Ville neighborhood.
  • For full resources, visit: stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/human-services/homeless-services

Tips for the cold

Don’t let your pipes freeze:

  • Keep garage doors closed if garage has water supply lines
  • Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate
  • Run water through your pipes, even at a trickle
  • If you turn on a faucet and a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely locations include against exterior walls and where water service enters your home through the foundation.

If your pipes do freeze:

  • Keep the faucet open. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.
  • Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use an open flame device.
  • Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can’t thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

General tips:

  • Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night.
  • If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.
  • Stay indoors and wear warm clothes. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater.
  • Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends, particularly if they are elderly or if they live alone.

If you must go outside:

  • Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat.
  • Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths and minimize talking.
  • Watch for signs of hypothermia, including confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.
  • Watch for symptoms of frostbite, including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin.
  • Keep yourself dry, and frequently change wet clothing.

Via American Red Cross, Greater St. Louis Chapter

