 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From record warmth to winter’s chill: ‘Potent’ cold front set to flip St. Louis weather

  • 0
Fallen leaves

Colorful leaves cover a van's windshield on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, along the 3900 Lindell Blvd., a telltale sign Missouri's Fall is in full effect. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis weather is set to shift radically — with temperatures expected to flip from record warmth to a winter-like chill as a “potent” cold front pushes through the region from the north, starting later Thursday.

The local forecast office of the National Weather Service said that St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s 82-degree reading on Wednesday marked a new daily temperature record, and that unseasonable heat was expected again on Thursday, with highs in the 70s.

But a cold front’s arrival Thursday afternoon could bring showers and scattered storms to the area, before “much colder air rushes in” on Friday, sending projected highs into the 30s and 40s — roughly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the NWS.

The agency said “severe weather is not expected” from the storm.

People are also reading…

By Saturday, high temperatures could nosedive into the 30s, with forecasts peaking at 39 degrees that day, as of Thursday evening. The cold conditions may linger into next week, the NWS said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News