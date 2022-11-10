From record warmth to winter’s chill: ‘Potent’ cold front set to flip St. Louis weather

St. Louis weather is set to shift radically — with temperatures expected to flip from record warmth to a winter-like chill as a “potent” cold front pushes through the region from the north, starting later Thursday.

The local forecast office of the National Weather Service said that St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s 82-degree reading on Wednesday marked a new daily temperature record, and that unseasonable heat was expected again on Thursday, with highs in the 70s.

But a cold front’s arrival Thursday afternoon could bring showers and scattered storms to the area, before “much colder air rushes in” on Friday, sending projected highs into the 30s and 40s — roughly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the NWS.

The agency said “severe weather is not expected” from the storm.

By Saturday, high temperatures could nosedive into the 30s, with forecasts peaking at 39 degrees that day, as of Thursday evening. The cold conditions may linger into next week, the NWS said.