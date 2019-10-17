FRONTENAC — Frontenac has become at least the fourth major St. Louis County city in less than two years to drop its trash hauling contract with Meridian Waste. Aldermen approved a new pact with Gateway Disposal on Tuesday night, to last five years beginning Jan. 1. The city cited missed and poor service, as did the other cities.
Gateway’s bid for the new Frontenac contract started at $25.75 monthly per household for the first year. This was well below what was asked by three other bidders, including Meridian. It is even about $2 below what residents pay to Meridian currently under the contract that was to run through next April.
Although Meridian, which has served Frontenac since 2013, had had less frequent complaints in recent months, officials thought it prudent to seek new bids and aim for a new contract earlier, said Jaysen Christensen, city administrator. The present contract could be canceled upon 30 days notice.
Gateway’s costs will rise 2 percent annually, to $27.87 monthly by 2024. Costs are paid directly by the homeowner. Gateway, based in Bridgeton, will serve each home weekly but not charge additional for yard waste or bulky-item pickup.