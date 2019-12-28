Frontenac moves to appeal November court ruling allowing county library plan

FRONTENAC — Frontenac's fight against the library just got renewed.

The suburb on Thursday declared its intent to appeal to the Missouri Court of Appeals a circuit judge's ruling allowing the St. Louis County Library's push to establish new facilities in the municipality, near Spoede and Clayton roads.

Last month, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from the city that sought to block the project.

The November ruling said the library has authority to execute its ongoing bid to construct administrative headquarters and a genealogy center at a site where preparation work has already been done.

But a "notice of appeal" filed on the city's behalf sets the stage for further disputes in court.

Frontenac has previously argued that it has an interest in ensuring the safety of the complex and that the library should not be able to solely determine an "appropriate use" for the site.

City residents have also expressed opposition to the proposed $20 million facility, citing concerns about traffic, for instance.