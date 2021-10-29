 Skip to main content
Funding approved to fix the Wentzville 'curve'
Funding approved to fix the Wentzville 'curve'

WENTZVILLE — A $39 million fix is in the works to help remedy the traffic bottleneck at the Wentzville "curve" on Interstate 70.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments this week earmarked $39 million for the busy interchange on I-70 near I-64 and U.S. Highway 61. The work could begin sometime next year.

The work will entail adding lanes to I-70 under the railroad bridge in Wentzville. St. Charles County officials said the limited number of lanes between Highway Z and Wentzville Parkway, coupled with the curve, create a daily bottleneck in that area.

The funds are coming from the council's Transportation Improvement Program. The project has on the East-West council's long-range plan for several years, and the Missouri Department of Transportation identified funding for it in 2020. However, revenue concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic delayed approval for the funds until this year.

