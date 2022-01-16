Funeral arrangements announced for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in the line of duty Thursday

The St. Louis Fire Department on Sunday announced funeral arrangements for firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died while fighting a fire Thursday at a vacant home in north St. Louis.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home at 110151 Gravois Road in the Affton area. Overflow parking will be available at Grant’s Farm.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard.

Internment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Road in the Affton area.

Polson, 33, is the first St. Louis firefighter to die from injuries suffered while actively battling a fire since 2002. He was killed as he was searching for victims in the vacant house and the top of the building collapsed, burying him.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.