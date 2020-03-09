‘Furious’: St. Louis responds to quarantine failure by family of coronavirus patient

CLAYTON — Anger and concern rippled across the St. Louis area after the revelation that the father and sister of a young woman who showed symptoms of the coronavirus had been out in public while tests were pending.

One Webster Groves resident, whose wife observed a 14-day quarantine last month after a return trip from China, said he was “furious.”

“How selfish can you be to just blow off the quarantine order and, of all things, go to a father-daughter dance exposing countless people to this deadly virus?” asked Ken Warren, a political scientist at St. Louis University whose ordeal was profiled in the Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21.

Warren said he and his wife, Tao Jiang Warren, had “observed this self-quarantine order 100%. We did not have any trouble observing it since we understood the risks to others if she just blew off the order and went into society.”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Sunday the patient’s family had been told repeatedly since Thursday to quarantine at their home in Ladue, but that the father had not followed health department instructions and took his younger daughter to a father-daughter dance at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton.

But even after the breach was discovered, authorities on Monday still had not imposed a legal quarantine on the family.

A letter to the family from county co-health director Spring Schmidt dated Sunday said the county was “authorized to” impose a quarantine on the family under monitoring from the health department, and said the letter served as “formal notification …. Please conduct yourself accordingly.”