Gateway Arch to require masks for visitors

The Gateway Arch National Park will require visitors to wear a mask while inside starting Monday.

The park made the announcements on its Facebook page Sunday morning. Officials said the masking rule is in pace as the city and county are at a high level of COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels tool recommends masking at the high (red) level of COVID cases.

Visitors will need a mask even if they're vaccinated, Arch officials said. Free masks will be available for visitors without one.

Schnucks is also requiring masks for employees and vendors at local stores, and recommending that shoppers wear them as well.

On Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases in St. Louis County was 366, up 10% from the week before, and exceeding the number of last summer's surge.

Data from area hospitals on Tuesday shows the seven-day average of new admissions is approaching 40, a level hospital leaders have identified as a cause for concern. The average was 38 on Tuesday, up from 32 one week earlier. By comparison, the peak seven-day average last summer was 85. The data includes BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital, and U.S. Veterans Affairs facilities.

