ST. LOUIS — Work crews at 9 a.m. Tuesday will shut down Germania Street under Interstate 55 for several months to allow replacement of the highway bridge's driving surface.
The work is part of a lengthy project to replace or renovate 13 I-55 bridges in the city and south St. Louis County.
The southbound I-55 exit ramp to Germania will remain open during the construction work but drivers will only be allowed to make right turns.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
