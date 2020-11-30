Get ready for the brrrrrr in December, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Get ready for the brrrrrr in December.

Monday, last day of November, saw some brief snow flurries around the St. Louis region and no accumulation. Now cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected for the first week of December.

Temperatures into early Tuesday could be the coldest of the week, dropping to a low of 15 to 20 degrees, said meteorologist Jim Sieveking, who is the science and operations officer for the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Sieveking advises people to bring pets indoors and to disconnect garden hoses in anticipation of the overnight cold.

The week's highs will be in the lower to mid 40s, Sieveking said, while normal for the first week of December is the upper 40s.

Forecasters said there is a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, then a slight chance of snow after 2 a.m.

"It's too early to tell if we will have any accumulation," Sieveking said. "It looks too warm for any significant accumulation."