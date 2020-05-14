Goodwill set to reopen stores in St. Louis County and city

ST. LOUIS — MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries announced Thursday it will reopen its stores on May 18, after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will be required to wear masks in stores in the city and county, and they will not be allowed to have their own shopping bags in the store.

Dressing rooms will also remain closed, and while donations will still be accepted, the store is asking customers to hold off for a few weeks.

Last week, stores opened in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

