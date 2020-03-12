Gov. Parson announces second Missouri case of COVID-19 in Springfield

In Kansas, there were four known cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all in Johnson County near Kansas City and the Missouri border.

In Illinois, there were 32 known cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening, though some patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Although the extent of the virus is not clear because testing has been limited, nationally at least 1,500 people in 45 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 39 patients with the virus have died.

Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said there were 1,000 test kits available in the state and more were expected to arrive Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

