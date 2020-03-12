You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Parson announces second Missouri case of COVID-19 in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that there is a second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri.

The governor will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. in Springfield in Greene County to release additional details. The patient is expected to recover and is under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.

Watch the press conference here:

The case is presumptive positive, meaning the result of a state test for the virus will need to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which takes a few days. 

The state's first known case of the virus was a Ladue woman who recently returned to St. Louis County after studying abroad in Italy.

There are more known cases in Missouri's neighboring states.

In Kansas, there were four known cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all in Johnson County near Kansas City and the Missouri border.

In Illinois, there were 32 known cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening, though some patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Although the extent of the virus is not clear because testing has been limited, nationally at least 1,500 people in 45 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 39 patients with the virus have died.

Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said there were 1,000 test kits available in the state and more were expected to arrive Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

