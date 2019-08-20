GRANITE CITY — Summer will stretch even longer for students here.
The city's eight schools will push back their opening day to Monday, two weeks after flash floods dumped 6 inches of rain and damaged school buildings, district officials said.
Heavy rain postponed the original first day of class Aug. 15, and the district needs more time for air quality testing, according to a notice on the district's website.
Thunderstorms on Aug. 12 dumped 6 inches of rain on the city, causing roof leaks and water damage at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High, district officials said.